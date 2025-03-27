BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.67. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 61,837 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BitFuFu had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $99.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.29 million.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of BitFuFu

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BitFuFu by 14.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BitFuFu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.