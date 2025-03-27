BIT Capital GmbH Takes $79,000 Position in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Battery Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Battery Technology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Battery Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

American Battery Technology stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -2.07. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology ( NASDAQ:ABAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330 billion during the quarter.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

