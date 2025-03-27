BIT Capital GmbH Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BIT Capital GmbH lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 187.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,268,000 after buying an additional 1,185,892 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8,324.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 647,758 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 849,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,633,000 after acquiring an additional 491,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $169.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $4,869,162.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,770,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,100,230.40. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total value of $2,637,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,544.18. This trade represents a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,055,909 shares of company stock valued at $289,763,290. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

