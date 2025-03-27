BIT Capital GmbH Purchases Shares of 5,412 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after acquiring an additional 51,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.32 and a 12-month high of $180.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. The trade was a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.