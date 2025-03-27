BIT Capital GmbH Makes New Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMYT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $106.62 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $123.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

