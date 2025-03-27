BIT Capital GmbH Makes New $207,000 Investment in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

ARQQ stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum from $27.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

