BIT Capital GmbH Buys 379,050 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

BIT Capital GmbH increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 147.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,050 shares during the quarter. BIT Capital GmbH owned about 0.24% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,220,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,773,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after buying an additional 5,478,706 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 145.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 761,008 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $433.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autolus Therapeutics

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.