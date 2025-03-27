Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Up 693.5% in March

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 693.5% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Stock Up 3.3 %

Bioxytran stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 215,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,877. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Bioxytran has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Bioxytran alerts:

Bioxytran Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.