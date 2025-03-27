BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by BIT Capital GmbH

BIT Capital GmbH lifted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in BioNTech by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in BioNTech by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $95.90 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.73.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

