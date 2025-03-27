BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Short Interest Update

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 222.7% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BioCorRx Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:BICX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,177. BioCorRx has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.57.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

