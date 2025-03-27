Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 26,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 457,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAX. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

