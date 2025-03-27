BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,713.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,713.33 ($34.93).
BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.46) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.
A resources mix for today and for the future.
Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.
