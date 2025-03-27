Best Space Stocks To Follow Today – March 27th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Boeing, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, and Honeywell International are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the development, manufacturing, or operation of technologies for space exploration and satellite communications. Investors often view these stocks as a promising niche sector, poised to benefit from advancements and growing opportunities in commercial space ventures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $163.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,080,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,853,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.78. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $147.22 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $533.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,408. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $489.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.01. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $537.63.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.86. 1,972,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,230. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.63 and its 200 day moving average is $331.57. Eaton has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,532. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.00. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

GE stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,574. The company has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average of $185.98. General Electric has a 12 month low of $133.99 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $441.56. The stock had a trading volume of 787,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $458.36 and a 200 day moving average of $512.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.42. 1,405,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.83. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

