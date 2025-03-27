Best Retail Stocks To Watch Today – March 24th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to the shares of companies primarily engaged in selling goods and services directly to consumers. These stocks typically represent businesses ranging from brick-and-mortar stores to online retailers, and their performance often correlates with consumer spending habits and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $25.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.02. The stock had a trading volume of 113,391,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,369,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.15. The stock has a market cap of $881.39 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $5.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,872,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,380,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.29. 20,998,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,579,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.42. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Recommended Stories