Best Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 25th

Amazon.com, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to equities issued by companies that are primarily involved in the creation, production, distribution, or promotion of music, including record labels, streaming services, and related entertainment enterprises. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the music industry, potentially benefiting from trends like digital streaming growth while also facing risks inherent to the dynamic nature of the entertainment market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,370,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,443,934. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.60 and its 200-day moving average is $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $223.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,023,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,288,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.42. 13,317,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,368,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $317.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Further Reading