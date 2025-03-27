Best Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 27th

Citigroup, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that operate within the defense industry, producing military equipment, technology, and services. They are generally influenced by government spending and geopolitical tensions, making them a unique investment category often seen as a safe haven during periods of national or international uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.38. 6,044,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,858,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,771. The company has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00. Boeing has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $444.28. 560,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

