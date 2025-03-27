Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.47) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.10% from the stock’s current price.
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
LON KMR traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 414 ($5.33). 161,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 335.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 335.30. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.79). The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £457.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kenmare Resources
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.