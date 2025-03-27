Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.47) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.10% from the stock’s current price.

LON KMR traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 414 ($5.33). 161,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 335.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 335.30. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.79). The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £457.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Kenmare Resources plc is an Ireland-based mining company. The Company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, which include the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, as well as the zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.

