Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Announces Earnings Results

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.99, Zacks reports. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 94.29%. Beachbody updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Beachbody Trading Up 6.1 %
BODI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 13,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,659. Beachbody has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.
Beachbody Company Profile
