Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Announces Earnings Results

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.99, Zacks reports. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 94.29%. Beachbody updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Beachbody Trading Up 6.1 %

BODI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 13,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,659. Beachbody has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Beachbody Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.