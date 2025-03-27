BCO Wealth Management LLC Takes $15.98 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 387,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 13.3% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5,902.3% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 11,557,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364,629 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,922,000 after buying an additional 636,569 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,084,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,481,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,412,000 after buying an additional 400,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,185,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF opened at $41.80 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

