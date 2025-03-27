BCO Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

BCO Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APLE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APLE

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.