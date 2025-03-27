BCO Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $571.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $550.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.