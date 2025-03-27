Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Downgraded to “Underweight” Rating by Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

BMWYY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BMWYY stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

