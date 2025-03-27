Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Down 86.6% in March

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF remained flat at $54.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

