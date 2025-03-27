Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 92.6% in March

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

BASA stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,986. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Basanite alerts:

Basanite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.