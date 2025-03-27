Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 92.6% in March

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Basanite Stock Performance
BASA stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,986. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
Basanite Company Profile
