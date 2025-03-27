Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.01. 7,422,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 35,729,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,692,000 after buying an additional 569,385 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 48.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

