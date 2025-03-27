Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. trimmed its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,442 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter worth $1,017,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 3,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,370,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

VIST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

VIST opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

