Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

GE Vernova Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $317.47 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $87.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.12.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

