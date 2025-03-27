BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Down 84.8% in March

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BAB Stock Performance

Shares of BABB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 3,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,231. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.01. BAB has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

BAB Cuts Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

