AZEK’s (AZEK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.32.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. AZEK has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 623.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

