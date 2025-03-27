Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,349,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,019,886,000 after buying an additional 275,959 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $78,414,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 111,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 3.1 %

AXON stock opened at $559.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $715.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

