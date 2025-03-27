Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 148,071 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.