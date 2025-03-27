AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Holdings Boosted by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,733,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,381,000 after buying an additional 10,046,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 54,403 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,339,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AvidXchange by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,314,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 538,956 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $446,906.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 32,203 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $244,420.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843 shares in the company, valued at $6,398.37. This represents a 97.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 214.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.50.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

