Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $1.36 (ASX:AN3PL)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.361 per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance
