Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 17,500.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Austal Stock Performance

AUTLF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Austal has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

