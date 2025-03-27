Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 448 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.49% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBND. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DBND opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

