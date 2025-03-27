Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,521,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,171,000 after buying an additional 3,030,805 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,402,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,728,000 after acquiring an additional 337,128 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,450,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,946,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,408,000 after purchasing an additional 325,341 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,496,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 177,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.