Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 2.3 %

BA stock opened at $178.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $164.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

