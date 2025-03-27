Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 154,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.9 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FSCO opened at $6.98 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.