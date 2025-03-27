Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 21,350 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of ProShares Bitcoin ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,090.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $19.26 on Thursday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

