Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 13,067 Shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 12.95% of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 217,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,678,000.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVNM opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41. The company has a market cap of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $60.83.

About Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

