Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Posts Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

