Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in March

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the February 28th total of 3,764,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,367,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atos Stock Up 25.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Atos has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.