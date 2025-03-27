Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as low as $16.39. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 133,989 shares.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 28.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

