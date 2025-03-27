Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
Shares of ATCMF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 50,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,940. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
Atico Mining Company Profile
