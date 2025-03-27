Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ATCMF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 50,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,940. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

