ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Senior Officer Sells C$49,800.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total transaction of C$49,800.00.

Shares of ACO.X stock traded down C$0.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 130,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,943. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$35.56 and a 12 month high of C$50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACO.X shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

