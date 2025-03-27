AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $66.95 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

