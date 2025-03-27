AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMARFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March makes up about 0.9% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

