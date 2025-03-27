AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Invests $7.35 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.4% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,926.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $199.42 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.81.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

