AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of KJAN opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $322.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.71. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

