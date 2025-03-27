AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

