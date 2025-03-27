AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

